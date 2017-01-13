Exclusive: Two new hip-hop tracks from Sheefy McFly
In the past few years, Sheefy McFly has taken a hiatus from his monthly prolific hip-hop showcase "The Air Up There" to focus on his first love as well as learn about Detroit techno. Within that time frame, he has been a part of the Red Bull House of Art's Murals in the Market project , and has released his debut 12" as Edward Elecktro via Mahogani Music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|20 hr
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Fri
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC