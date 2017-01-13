Exclusive: Two new hip-hop tracks fro...

Exclusive: Two new hip-hop tracks from Sheefy McFly

In the past few years, Sheefy McFly has taken a hiatus from his monthly prolific hip-hop showcase "The Air Up There" to focus on his first love as well as learn about Detroit techno. Within that time frame, he has been a part of the Red Bull House of Art's Murals in the Market project , and has released his debut 12" as Edward Elecktro via Mahogani Music.

