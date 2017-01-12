Eight cars, trucks are biggest hits a...

Eight cars, trucks are biggest hits at Detroit auto show

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Eight cars, trucks are biggest hits at Detroit auto show This year produces another crop of new head-turning models Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jBhl0g A life-size model of the four-wheeled character Lightning McQueen from Disney's Pixar's Cars made its debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Volkwagen's concept microbus I.D. Buzz combines looks of VW's 60s icon microbus minivan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 9 Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) Jan 7 Patty 60
Gay teens Michigan Jan 7 Teen77 12
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC