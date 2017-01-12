Eat and drink to help fight poverty and homelessness in Detroit
Yes, it's ironic - but in the deeply divided world of Detroit today, what isn't? In some ways, a glitzy gala event to help raise funds to fight poverty and homelessness shouldn't be cause for a double-take. In fact, it's not a contradiction, it's a tradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Jan 7
|Teen77
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC