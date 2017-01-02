Duggan inner circle subjects in feder...

Duggan inner circle subjects in federal Detroit demolition corruption probe

The Friday before New Year's Eve, the Detroit Land Bank Authority released two subpoenas related to the ongoing federal corruption probe into the city's demolition program, which is investigating why the cost of demolitions increased 60 percent during Mayor Mike Duggan's administration. The timing here could be considered curious.

