Dog found in Detroit with nose, ears chopped off Investigators found the Rottweiler mix and took it to the organization's Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jAYQwq The Michigan Humane Society has taken in an abused dog that was found with most of its nose and ears chopped off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.