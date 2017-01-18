Dog found in Detroit with nose, ears chopped off
Dog found in Detroit with nose, ears chopped off Investigators found the Rottweiler mix and took it to the organization's Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jAYQwq The Michigan Humane Society has taken in an abused dog that was found with most of its nose and ears chopped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Wed
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Jan 16
|map1253
|17
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Whistle Stop Pop Shop
|Jan 14
|slmb4607
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Jan 13
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC