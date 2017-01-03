Detroit's Big Sean to perform on 'Saturday Night Live' for first time
A new album, U.S. tour and live performance on "Saturday Night Live." It's shaping up to be a big year for Detroit's own Big Sean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|12 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Jan 7
|Teen77
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC