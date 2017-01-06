Detroiters who cycle all winter have ...

Detroiters who cycle all winter have what it takes to 'Bike the Blizzard'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

There's a reason the League of American Bicyclists holds its annual "Bike to Work Day" on May 19. With April's showers over and those chilly May mornings warming up, it's the perfect time to try to get people into the routine of biking to work - a routine that organizers hope will last at least as long as good weather holds. So it came as something of a surprise to us that Detroit's Back Alley Bikes is hosting a bicycle-riding fundraiser in mid-January called Bike the Blizzard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Detroit man is without his medication 4 hr former democrat 1
News Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house 21 hr former democrat 1
Remember Plum Street (Jan '15) 21 hr bruceb3 7
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 22 hr Mrs Kowalski 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 1 Pgs1958 122
Rev michael adkins Jan 1 Brother 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,157 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC