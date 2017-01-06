Detroiters who cycle all winter have what it takes to 'Bike the Blizzard'
There's a reason the League of American Bicyclists holds its annual "Bike to Work Day" on May 19. With April's showers over and those chilly May mornings warming up, it's the perfect time to try to get people into the routine of biking to work - a routine that organizers hope will last at least as long as good weather holds. So it came as something of a surprise to us that Detroit's Back Alley Bikes is hosting a bicycle-riding fundraiser in mid-January called Bike the Blizzard.
