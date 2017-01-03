Detroit should build its own innovation hub, iPhone co-creator says
Tony Fadell, iPhone co-creator and Detroit area native who upended the mobile phone industry, has a message for Detroit: Don't move to Silicon Valley. At the 2017 Automotive News World Congress on Wednesday, Fadell said automakers need to take the opportunity to drive change in the industry by attracting talent to Detroit and taking more risks in planning for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Jan 7
|Teen77
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC