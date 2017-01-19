Detroit restaurant group expanding in 2017
Detroit restaurant group expanding in 2017 Owners of Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King and Huron Room are expanding and evolving their businesses Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2k5enlc The Huron Room serves "clobster stadium nachos" with house-fried tortilla chips topped with crab, lobster, cheese sauce, house pepper and chives. Les Molnar and his restaurant group are starting 2017 by expanding one of their most popular restaurants to the state capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|Winnie
|45
|Reward offered after dog found with missing nos...
|11 hr
|Forrest Gump
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Wed
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Jan 16
|map1253
|17
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Whistle Stop Pop Shop
|Jan 14
|slmb4607
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC