Detroit ranked 9th in global destinations by New York Times
When planning a vacation anywhere in the world, where would you want to go? Perhaps Stockholm, Marrakesh, or Osaka, Japan? The New York Times just published its list of 52 Places to Go in 2017 , and Detroit beat out of all of these exotic locales, landing at #9 on the list. #1 this year went to the entire country of Canada and Detroit ended up right behind Tijuana, Mexico .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Tue
|Joe
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Pgs1958
|122
|Rev michael adkins
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
|Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Det...
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Missing 69 y.o. suffers from mental issues
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC