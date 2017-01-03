Detroit ranked 9th in global destinations by New York Times

When planning a vacation anywhere in the world, where would you want to go? Perhaps Stockholm, Marrakesh, or Osaka, Japan? The New York Times just published its list of 52 Places to Go in 2017 , and Detroit beat out of all of these exotic locales, landing at #9 on the list. #1 this year went to the entire country of Canada and Detroit ended up right behind Tijuana, Mexico .

