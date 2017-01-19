Detroit police official to officers c...

Detroit police official to officers complaining of racial tensions: 'Get over it'

Read more: Metro Times

Despite recent claims by Detroit Police Chief James Craig that the department does not suffer from a growing race problem , minutes from a Board of Police Commissioners meeting show his right-hand man acknowledged racial tensions in the department as early as the summer of 2015. And, according to several people who were at the meeting, Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt seemed to dismiss the problem .

