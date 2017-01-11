Detroit police accused of stealing from suspects found not guilty by jury

Two Detroit police officers accused of criminal behavior while on duty were found not guilty by a jury on all charges Wednesday. Charles Lynem, 33, and Chancellor Searcy, 30, both seven-year department veterans, were charged with numerous crimes, including embezzlement, larceny, misconduct in office, failure to uphold the law and filing false felony reports in connection with several arrests or stops they conducted as members of Detroit Tactical Response Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.