Detroit Health Projects Underway
Infant mortality, childhood asthma, and teen pregnancy are the targets of some big new programs of the Detroit Health Department. The largest of more than 1-million dollars in grants will aim to reduce infant mortality in Detroit, one of the highest in the nation.
