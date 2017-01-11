Detroit design will shine at the Sain...

Detroit design will shine at the Saint-Etienne Design Biennale

Building on its recent UNESCO City of Design designation, Detroit will soon showcase its innovative talent on a world stage. With the theme of the Future of Work, Detroit is the guest city of honor for an exhibition at the French Design Biennale , running March 9-April 9 2017.

