Detroit design will shine at the Saint-Etienne Design Biennale
Building on its recent UNESCO City of Design designation, Detroit will soon showcase its innovative talent on a world stage. With the theme of the Future of Work, Detroit is the guest city of honor for an exhibition at the French Design Biennale , running March 9-April 9 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
