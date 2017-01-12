Detroit auto show preview expected to raise more than $5 million for charity
The Detroit Auto Dealers Association will again raise more than $5 million for children's charities through ticket sales to the 2017 Detroit auto show Charity Preview. Roughly 13,000 people will attend the annual black tie event, which takes place Friday night at Cobo Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|6 hr
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC