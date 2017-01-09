Detroit-area doctor plead guilty for ...

Detroit-area doctor plead guilty for poor or unnecessary spinal surgeries in CA and MI

Victims are calling for a long prison sentence for a Detroit-area doctor who performed poor or unnecessary spinal surgeries in California and Michigan. A judge heard tearful pleas from former patients Monday in Detroit federal court.

