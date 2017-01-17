Despite sign, Trader Joe's not coming to Detroit
A sign placed outside of the long-vacant CPA building in Corktown indicates that Trader Joe's is "coming soon" to the area. Company spokeswoman Alison Mochizuki confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a Detroit Trader Joe's location is not part of the company's two-year plan.
