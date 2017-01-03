Deadly crash in Detroit closes I-75 SB at I-94
Crews on the scene say it appears two vehicles were involved in a fiery crash. At least one body was also reported in the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|14 hr
|Joe
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Pgs1958
|122
|Rev michael adkins
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Det...
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Missing 69 y.o. suffers from mental issues
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC