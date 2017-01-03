Congresswoman Debbie Dingell asks Trump to keep NAFTA renegotiation a priority
Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, speaks at a Jan. 3 press conference in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, wants Republican President-elect Donald Trump to be quick about his campaign promises to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.
