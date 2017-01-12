Concept, family vehicles highlight auto show, but 'mobility fatigue' sets in
From virtual reality simulations all over the showroom to vehicle unveilings from nearly every major automaker, autonomous technology is a focal point of almost every aspect of the North American International Auto Show. In an interview after dozens of new vehicle introductions and press conferences in the opening days of the Detroit auto show, Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor of Cars.com, said he hasn't seen an exhibition like the 2017 Detroit auto show in quite some time.
