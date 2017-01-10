Charity Preview Glitz and Glam: 2017 fashion trends Local gown and tuxedo shops dish on the popular styles this year - and share dress-up do's and don'ts Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2jsJNRU Local gown and tuxedo shops dish on the popular styles this year - and share dress-up do's and don'ts As a German translator and product planner for Volkswagen, Mary Paulson attended her fair share of North American International Auto Show Charity Previews during her 33-year career and spent a lot of time hunting for elegant gowns. Now a sales associate for The Clothing Cove in Milford, she scours racks to help other women find the dress that makes them look and feel spectacular all evening.

