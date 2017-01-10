Charity Preview Glitz and Glam: 2017 fashion trends
Charity Preview Glitz and Glam: 2017 fashion trends Local gown and tuxedo shops dish on the popular styles this year - and share dress-up do's and don'ts Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2jsJNRU Local gown and tuxedo shops dish on the popular styles this year - and share dress-up do's and don'ts As a German translator and product planner for Volkswagen, Mary Paulson attended her fair share of North American International Auto Show Charity Previews during her 33-year career and spent a lot of time hunting for elegant gowns. Now a sales associate for The Clothing Cove in Milford, she scours racks to help other women find the dress that makes them look and feel spectacular all evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|21 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Jan 7
|Teen77
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC