Charges dropped against grandma in teen death

In court on Monday, involuntary manslaughter, second degree child abuse and felony firearm charges were dropped against 58-year-old Lise Cox. Emarjae Watkins, 13, was shot and killed on December 12. It is alleged that the grandmother kept a handgun on the floor of her bedroom and was aware that her grandsons knew that the gun and ammunition was located under a dresser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.