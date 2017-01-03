Charges dropped against grandma in te...

Charges dropped against grandma in teen death

In court on Monday, involuntary manslaughter, second degree child abuse and felony firearm charges were dropped against 58-year-old Lise Cox. Emarjae Watkins, 13, was shot and killed on December 12. It is alleged that the grandmother kept a handgun on the floor of her bedroom and was aware that her grandsons knew that the gun and ammunition was located under a dresser.

