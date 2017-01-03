Charges dismissed against social workers in child's death
Manslaughter and child abuse charges filed against two social workers in connection with the death of 3-year-old Aaron Minor , whose decomposing body was discovered May 25 inside a Detroit apartment, were dismissed Thursday. Elaina L. Brown, 24, and Kelly M. Williams, 47, both Child Protective Services employees, remained charged with misdemeanor willful neglect of duty as a public officer.
