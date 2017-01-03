Charges dismissed against social work...

Charges dismissed against social workers in child's death

Elaina Bown and Kelly WilliamsGus Burns | [email protected]  Manslaughter and child abuse charges filed against two social workers  in connection with the death of 3-year-old Aaron Minor, whose decomposing body was discovered May 25 inside a Detroit apartment, were dismissed Thursday.

