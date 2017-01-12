Cars matter after all
The headlines wrapping up 2016 all blared the same theme: A record year was in the books, thanks largely to consumers' rapacious appetite for light trucks. These included crossovers of all varieties and pickups in medium, large and supersize packages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|map1253
|17
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Whistle Stop Pop Shop
|Sat
|slmb4607
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Jan 13
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC