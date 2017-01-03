Boyfriend of victim charged with murder in death
Durico Moses, a 46-year-old welder from Detroit, is now charged with Open Murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Treashell Spears. The 44-year-old woman's body was found Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
