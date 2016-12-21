Boy recovering after accidentally shooting self
Five-year-old Prince Harper is recovering from a gunshot wound to an ankle after it appears he accidentally shot himself. Detroit police say the child was at the house on Kilbourne Avenue near Dickerson on the city's east side with two adult women and at least one other child when it happened.
