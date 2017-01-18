Bob Seger debuts new song honoring Glenn Frey
Bob Seger debuts new song honoring Glenn Frey The track arrives on the one-year anniversary of the late Eagles co-founder's death Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2jygEbv Bob Seger has shared "Glenn Song," his first new song in more than two years, about the passing of his friend and fellow Detroit rocker Glenn Frey . Bob Seger has shared "Glenn Song," his first new song in more than two years, about the passing of his friend and fellow Detroit rocker Glenn Frey.
