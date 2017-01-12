Before "I Have a Dream," there was th...

Before "I Have a Dream," there was the "Great Walk to Freedom" in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Two months before his famous speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led marchers down Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07) 3 hr map1253 17
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Sat MrsMrs90 613
Whistle Stop Pop Shop Sat slmb4607 1
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... Fri Christsharians on... 1
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) Fri Rolliby 501
News The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr. Jan 13 Bishop Cheryl Myhand 1
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Jan 10 former democrat 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC