Bamboo Detroit grows into bigger spac...

Bamboo Detroit grows into bigger space in the Julian C. Madison Building

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Curbed Detroit

Back in 2013, Bamboo Detroit opened as a co-working space on Brush Street near Ford Field. A little over three years later, they've outgrown that space and seeing the need for increased co-working space downtown, they've moved into a bigger location on Washington Ave. We recently toured the new location with co-founder Amanda Lewan and chatted about the need for more office space downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues 2 hr former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 7 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Mon Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Sat Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions Sat Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) Sat Patty 60
Gay teens Michigan Jan 7 Teen77 12
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Wayne County was issued at January 10 at 2:11PM EST

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,072

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC