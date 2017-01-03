Bamboo Detroit grows into bigger space in the Julian C. Madison Building
Back in 2013, Bamboo Detroit opened as a co-working space on Brush Street near Ford Field. A little over three years later, they've outgrown that space and seeing the need for increased co-working space downtown, they've moved into a bigger location on Washington Ave. We recently toured the new location with co-founder Amanda Lewan and chatted about the need for more office space downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
