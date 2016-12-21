Catalog Record: Automation : a report to the UAW-CIO Economic and Collective Bargaining Conference held in Detroit, Michigan, the 12th and 13th of November 1954 Automation : a report to the UAW-CIO Economic and Collective Bargaining Conference held in Detroit, Michigan, the 12th and 13th of November 1954 / With an introd. by Walter P. Reuther.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Pennsylvania.