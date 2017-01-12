As Ann Arbor Restaurant Week begins, book highlights 'iconic' eateries
That's the question authors Jon Milan and Gail Offen set out to answer in "Iconic Restaurants of Ann Arbor," published in September 2016 by Arcadia Publishing. The 96-page book features historic timelines of some of the most recognizable and celebrated eateries around town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Jan 13
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC