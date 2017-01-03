An Ode to Detroit's People Mover, a L...

An Ode to Detroit's People Mover, a Looping Public Transit Joke

Writer, photographer, and University of Michigan professor Nick Tobier's latest publication, Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue , takes as its subject one of Detroit's longest-running inside jokes: an elevated tram that circulates endlessly, and often completely without passengers, on a 2.9-mile track connecting 13 stations around the immediate city center. Built in 1987, following a "driverless transit car" craze in the 1970s, it is viewed by all as a failure of public infrastructure.

