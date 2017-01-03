Alleged wheelman charged with murder ...

Alleged wheelman charged with murder in Detroit gas station homicide

13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The alleged wheelman in a Detroit gas station homicide has been charged with first-degree murder, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced. Joseph Lucas, 26, is accused of driving "other suspects" on Thursday, Jan. 5, to and from the business in the 15000 block of Gratiot Avenue on the city's east side, where the 24-year-old victim was pumping gas, according to the prosecutor's office.

