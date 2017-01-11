African Children's Choir performs in Detroit this Sunday
This Sunday, Jan. 15, the beloved African Children's Choir troupe performs at Detroit's Rosedale Park Baptist Church; the event starts at 10 a.m.; 14161 Vaughan St.; 313-538-1180; admission is free, though donations are graciously accepted. The group was formed more than thirty years ago as a vehicle to not only showcase the vibrant intricacies of African choral music and dance, but to raise funds for hunger relief and to support other non-profit programs including education and health care.
