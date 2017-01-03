7 children removed from Detroit home
Seven kids are now in the custody of Child Protective Services after officers from Detroit Police Department's narcotics unit found them living in deplorable conditions. Officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Livernois on the city's southwest side when they found the children inside.
