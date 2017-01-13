48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
Saturday p.m. See the thriller "Boy Gets Girl" about an awkward blind date at Open Book Theatre. $30 Opening night .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|5 hr
|Kisser5101
|2
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|18 hr
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC