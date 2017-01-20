2018 Kia Stinger breaks cover before Detroit auto show
The 2018 Kia Stinger GT sedan made its debut in Detroit before the start of the Detroit auto how on Monday. The five-passenger's design was overseen by Peter Schreyer while ride and handling were developed by Albert Biermann, who defected from BMW's M division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Sat
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Sat
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Sat
|Teen77
|12
|Missing Detroit man is without his medication
|Jan 6
|former democrat
|1
|Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house
|Jan 5
|former democrat
|1
|Remember Plum Street (Jan '15)
|Jan 5
|bruceb3
|7
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC