2018 Ford F-150 gets redesign, new turbo-diesel engine

The 2018 Ford F-150 will come with a redesign, and new V-6 turbo-diesel and improved V-6 and V-8 gas engine, the company announced Sunday, Jan. 8. A day before the best-selling pickup is shown off at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Dearborn automaker released a news release prior to the F-150 being previewed on Sunday's FOX NFL Wildcard Pregame show. The F-150 will also feature the military-grade aluminum alloy body, pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection technology, a Wi-Fi hotspot and the "expanded availability of segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission."

