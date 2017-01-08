2017 North American International Aut...

2017 North American International Auto Show

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, center, and North American International Auto Show Chairman Sam Slaughter, right, are given a tour of the Mopar area from Ron Stallworth, left, of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Jan. 6, 2017, in Detroit. The show opens to the media on Monday, Jan. 9 and to the public on Jan. 14. 2017 North American International Auto Show Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, center, and North American International Auto Show Chairman Sam Slaughter, right, are given a tour of the Mopar area from Ron Stallworth, left, of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Jan. 6, 2017, in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Sat Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions Sat Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) Sat Patty 60
Gay teens Michigan Sat Teen77 12
News Missing Detroit man is without his medication Jan 6 former democrat 1
News Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house Jan 5 former democrat 1
Remember Plum Street (Jan '15) Jan 5 bruceb3 7
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 1 Pgs1958 122
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,154

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC