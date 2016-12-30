Vegetables and grains looking to beat beef in 2017
Vegetables and grains looking to beat beef in 2017 Restaurants adapt as diners get more adventurous and tastes change Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hAavdj Cauliflower is expected to continue to be a big deal in 2017. This September 2016 photo shows braised cauliflower with anchovies and capers in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|18
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC