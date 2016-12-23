U.S. Coast Guard begins Operation Coal ShovelDomestic ice-breaking...

The U.S. Coast Guard officially commenced Operation Coal Shovel this week, encompassing domestic ice-breaking operations in southern Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair / Detroit River system, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway. U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers work together to break ice in these waterways as conditions worsen throughout the winter.

