The test fleet of Ford's self-driving...

The test fleet of Ford's self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Who needs humans? Self-driving Ford Fusion will think 2nd generation self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid represents automaker's next step towards a fully autonomous car Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://on.freep.com/2hrIsNh Ford is among a host of automakers working to develop a fully self-driving car and has vowed to begin selling self-driving vehicle to the public by 2021 Ford will debut an upgraded version of its self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid sedan next week in Las Vegas at CES, better known as the Consumer Electronics Show. The new version is equipped with more advanced sensors, more computing power and proprietary software developed by the Dearborn automaker that helps the car think for itself.

