The Dirty Show is celebrating 18 years with a dirty, dirty show

Happy 18th Birthday, Dirty Show! You're finally legal and you know what that means? Cigs! Porn! Lottery tickets! Tattoos! Adult jail! And for the Dirty Show, renowned Czech artist David A erny will be making his first visit to Detroit as a special guest artist to celebrate the beloved alt-art event. Just a simple Google search of A erny's name will show you that this guy is a pretty big deal.

