The Albert is getting its very own whitewashed hipster clothing boutique
Metro Times' relationship with The Albert, a Capitol Park building consisting of rehabbed lofts and retail spaces, has been a contentious one. We were kinda pissed when they released this callous advertisement that essentially spat upon the building's previous tenants, seniors and disabled people who were kicked out in to help make the building's facelift a possibility.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|white lives matter
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
|This works to get unstuck
|Dec 18
|Tony
|2
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Kathyjayn
|55
