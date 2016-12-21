Terror suspect wants alias out of indictment
Detroit terror suspect, Sebastian Gregerson, who is accused of being part of a broader group connected to the Islamic State, is asking for his alias to be removed the indictment, according to court documents. Prosecutors are arguing against a motion to have "Abdurrahman Bin Mikaayl" struck from the record despite Gregerson's claim that he "never used that name in any formal or informal interactions between institutions or individuals.
