Terror suspect wants alias out of indictment

Detroit terror suspect, Sebastian Gregerson, who is accused of being part of a broader group connected to the Islamic State, is asking for his alias to be removed the indictment, according to court documents. Prosecutors are arguing against a motion to have "Abdurrahman Bin Mikaayl" struck from the record despite Gregerson's claim that he "never used that name in any formal or informal interactions between institutions or individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.