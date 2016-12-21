Sylvia Rector was an inspiration to women in Detroit's food scene
The Detroit dining scene has lost a prolific writer, whose passion for food was only beat by her love for people. Sylvia Rector, who spent the past 17 years critiquing restaurants, keeping up with food trends, and sharing the stories of countless chefs for the Free Press , died in her Beverly Hills home Tuesday following a short battle with colon cancer, the daily has reported.
