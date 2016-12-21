Stir It Up: 30 years of the Heidelberg Project
Last week artist Tyree Guyton mentioned that he'd passed by his Heidelberg Project site on the way to a meeting with his wife and myself, and he'd seen a group of people that he thought were from China there. Now we're talking about walking around outside on a cold morning in freezing temperatures to view the installation spread over a two-block area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|2 hr
|Crystal Vision
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|22 hr
|badam
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
|white lives matter
|Dec 23
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC