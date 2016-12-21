Stevie Wonder Death Hoax

Stevie Wonder Death Hoax

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: New Urban Legends

On 29 December 2016, the web site NBC-News.net published an article reporting that musician Stevie Wonder had been killed in a car crash: Critically acclaimed singer, song writer and musician, Stevie Wonder has passed away this early this morning, on December 29th. Wonder was 66. According to close sources to the artist, Wonder was involved in a deadly car crash in Detroit, MI after the vehicle he was a passenger in was in a head-on collision in Los Angeles, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer... 51 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 31
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
News The reason why crime in Midtown is down 19 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 4
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Thu Crystal Vision 3
News Missing woman suffers from mental health issues Dec 28 former democrat 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders Dec 25 ThomasA 2
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,810 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,041

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC