Stevie Wonder Death Hoax
On 29 December 2016, the web site NBC-News.net published an article reporting that musician Stevie Wonder had been killed in a car crash: Critically acclaimed singer, song writer and musician, Stevie Wonder has passed away this early this morning, on December 29th. Wonder was 66. According to close sources to the artist, Wonder was involved in a deadly car crash in Detroit, MI after the vehicle he was a passenger in was in a head-on collision in Los Angeles, California.
