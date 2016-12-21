Side Dish: Chef Luciano DelSignore is a swell guy
He's known as one of the foremost chefs in the region for his simple yet elegantly executed Italian cuisine at the upscale Bacco Ristorante in Southfield and a growing number of casual Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina pizzerias. His imprint on the local dining scene can be felt by the many rising stars he's taken under his wing over the years, including chefs James Rigato , Andy Hollyday , and Douglas Hewitt Jr. .
